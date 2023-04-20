A unique partnership between National Museum Wales and two national park authorities in Wales will see the best-selling book Geiriau Diflanedig/The Lost Words brought to life in two fully bilingual exhibitions for the first time this summer.
Geiriau Diflanedig/The Lost Words explores the relationship between language and the living world, and of nature’s power to spark the imagination.
The touring exhibition, which is organised by Compton Verney, with Hamish Hamilton and Penguin Books, will bring together, for the first time the original artwork by Jackie Morris alongside the English language poems by Robert Macfarlane and Welsh language poems written by Mererid Hopwood.
The collaboration between National Museum Wales, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park Authority will see words and watercolours from the book on display at Yr Ysgwrn in Gwynedd from Sunday, 25 June and at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in Pembrokeshire from Sunday, 2 July.
At Oriel y Parc in St Davids, specimens from the natural history collections of National Museum Wales will also be used to highlight the level of biodiversity loss and explain the work being done to try and arrest this decline.
Jonathan Cawley, director of planning and land management, Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park Authority said: “Yr Ysgwrn is home to several species featured in Geiriau Diflanedig/The Lost Words and bringing this exhibition of lost words to the home of Wales’ lost poet, widely known for his nature inspired poetry is an exceptional privilege.
“Bringing together the beauty of species and their enchanting names, Geiriau Diflanedig/The Lost Words never fails to inspire and its ability to engage young people in the importance of nature recovery and fostering our cultural heritage and the Welsh language in Eryri is particularly significant.”
A series of special events and activities will be held at Oriel y Parc and Yr Ysgwrn to encourage more people to discover more about Geiriau Diflanedig/The Lost Words and use the spell-songs to conjure their own magic memories in nature.
Nia Williams, director of learning and public programmes, National Museum Wales, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating in partnership with Oriel y Parc and Yr Ysgwrn to bring this exhibition to communities across west and north Wales.
“Following the publication of Geiriau Diflanedig, this is now a perfect time here in Wales to celebrate the Welsh language poems of Mererid Hopwood alongside the beautiful illustrations by Jackie Morris. We are proud to be presenting this exhibition in Welsh for the first time.”
Geiriau Diflanedig/The Lost Words will be on display at Yr Ysgwrn in Trawsfynydd from Sunday, 25 June and at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids from Sunday, 2 July – both until spring 2024.
For more information, visit www.yrysgwrn.com/en/visit/lost-words-exhibition or www.orielyparc.co.uk/the-lost-words
For more information about The Lost Words book, visit www.thelostwords.org