The Garana natives invite us on an intimate journey into their musical universe, to travel to the source where it all began for Bassekou and his other long-time companion, his ngoni. Bassekou reveals the secrets behind the beautiful love story between himself and his instrument, whilst Amy and Bassekou sing about their fears and hopes for the future, give philosophical advice and offer tributes to important people. New texts and re-interpretations of ancient texts feature, sung in Bambara and Peul.