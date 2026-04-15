Cardigan’s Mwldan and Jazzhaus are delighted to present a UK tour this May of one of Mali’s most revered musical couples, Bassekou Koyaute and Amy Sacko.
Bassekou Kouyate, the undisputed master of the ngoni and a legendary figure in Malian music, will embark on a highly anticipated 12-date UK tour this spring. Known for his extraordinary dexterity and innovative approach to the traditional ngoni, Kouyate's performances blend the rich sounds of blues, jazz, and traditional Malian music, captivating audiences worldwide.
Kouyate's illustrious career spans four decades and five acclaimed albums. He and his band, Ngoni Ba, have garnered critical and commercial success while touring globally, collaborating with musical legends including Taj Mahal, Ali Farka Toure, Toumani Diabate, Youssou N'Dour, The Kronos Quartet, and Damon Albarn.
This tour marks a special milestone as Bassekou performs as a duo with his wife, the revered griot singer and exceptional vocalist, Amy Sacko.
The Garana natives invite us on an intimate journey into their musical universe, to travel to the source where it all began for Bassekou and his other long-time companion, his ngoni. Bassekou reveals the secrets behind the beautiful love story between himself and his instrument, whilst Amy and Bassekou sing about their fears and hopes for the future, give philosophical advice and offer tributes to important people. New texts and re-interpretations of ancient texts feature, sung in Bambara and Peul.
The tour across the country will call at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Tuesday, 12 May, offering a unique, intimate and extraordinary opportunity to experience a performance that reaches to the very heart of Mali – deeply personal, expressive, chamber-style that promises a rare closeness between artists and audience, a space where each note and lyric resonates deeply.
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness Bassekou Kouyate and Amy Sacko as they share their musical journey and cultural heritage in an unforgettable live performance.
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