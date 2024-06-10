Machynlleth-based recording artist Boohai will launch an album at MOMA Machynlleth.
‘Entropy for Beginners’ by Machynlleth-based recording artist Boohai and a global collective will be released on 22 June.
It was recorded at studios around the world and the legendary Welsh cottage ‘Bron Yr Aur’ - best known for its links with Led Zeppelin.
‘Entropy for Beginners’ introduces the wonderfully weird Boohai and the Gustav Chekhov Complex. Featuring over 50 members, the project is a collective like no other.
The collaboration consists of Grammy Award winners, unsung heroes, strangers, indie artists, and international rock legends so prepare to be enchanted by their mesmerising sound.
The official album launch will take place at MOMA Wales in the stunning Tabernacle Auditorium in Machynlleth, Wales on 22 June.
Tickets are available from Eventbrite (See www.boohai.co.uk for link to tickets).
The event itself is an album listening session plus a chance to hear unplugged live performances from a selection of the collective members.
Free tickets are available to NHS, charity and voluntary workers. Send an email to [email protected] to claim your free tickets.
The album is available on vinyl from Diggers Factory. All profits will go to good causes including The World Land Trust, Shelter and a soon-to-be-chosen local project or organisation.
Boohai has been writing and performing music for 25 years now, best known for fronting indie band Boohai Soul which gained an underground cult following in the 90's before going solo.
He is now based in Machynlleth and collaborating with musicians from around the world, including grammy award winner Chance McCoy, rock legend Bev Bev, and a host of impressive players and producers. The result is a wildly eclectic debut album.
A trio of singles have been released on all major digital platforms ahead of album release.
The collaboration also includes visual artists from around the world alongside Welsh artists Elin Crowley and highly acclaimed Machynlleth-based artist Julie Jones.
Collectable limited edition coloured vinyl available now. Visit www.diggersfactory.com/vinyl/314375/boohai-and-the-gustav-chekhov-complex-entropyfor-beginners, or go to www.diggersfactory.com and search ‘boohai’.