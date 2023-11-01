Visitors to the north of Gwynedd might be interested to read The North Wales Limestone Way.
The book is about the newly created 85-mile seven-stage route along the outcrop of the 340 to 330 million-year-old carboniferous limestone, from the iconic Great Orme in Llandudno along the north Wales coast and around the Vale of Clwyd, crossing the Clwydian Hills via a low pass to the north-east Wales limestone uplands, to finish on the coast at Prestatyn.
The route starts and ends in popular Victorian seaside resorts, but in between moves inland to much quieter places.
It covers a wealth of history and prehistory passing Stone Age cave dwellings, Bronze Age copper mines, Iron Age hillforts, Roman ruins, Norman castles and walled towns, historic houses and remnants of the industrial past through to modern Wales with offshore wind farms and oil/gas platforms.
The limestone gives good walking with a scattering of limestone villages, drystone walls often defining fields, and woodlands carpeted with spring flowers.
Published by Gwasg Carreg Gwalch, The North Wales Limestone Way is by Colin K Peter.