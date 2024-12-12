‘Cambrian News’ readers and those living in mid Wales will no doubt remember the life and work of former contributor, Roy Bamford.
A book about the kind, modest, brilliant natural historian who felt deeply about the importance of conservation and championed the needs of wildlife is available.
A Love Of Nature compiles his writings, covering topics such as species, political influences, seasons, and his local patch of the Dyfi catchment.
The book speak to his deep passion for his local environment and the hours he spent observing its wildlife. It is also a chronicle of his times: sometimes uplifting, and sometimes a sombre reminder, of the changes in the Welsh environment and conservation sector, for better and for worse.
Roy, who wrote for the Cambrian News between 1984 and 2017, has been a machinist at Rolls Royce before moving onto contracts with the Forestry Commission and RSPB.
He was assistant warden to another great diarist, Bill Condry, then the warden at RSPB Ynyshir.
Roy found his home here, raising a family in the same cottage where Bill Condry had lived when he started his celebrated Country Diary for the Guardian.
After leaving RSPB Roy worked for a number of conservation organisations and at a field centre taking youngsters into the countryside.
Roy’s last article, published shortly before his premature death from cancer, was titled ‘Stop the World’. Roy mused on changes in the world and our use of resources, and pondered whether ‘sustainable development’ was possible.
In other extract, Roy guides us along the Welsh coast, to observe waders and waterfowl at Porthmadog, find peregrine and chough along the coast path near Borth and on a rare trip to Lindisfarne in Northumberland.
The book ends with Roy’s obituary and a short selection of photographs of him in action.
The selection of writings have been chosen by Roy’s family.
This gentle, readable, informative, and insightful book is ideal to dip in and out of or to sit down and devour. Above all else, it is a fitting tribute to a wonderful man.