Roberts has been trying for years to silence the ghosts on his own. Only when he turned to other people for assistance did he finally get better. With the help of the intervention by Veterans Wales, therapy conducted by his counsellor Karen, psychiatric treatment at NHS using Quetiapine and Sertraline, and the support from his family, Roberts started rebuilding his life. The book captures the exact moment when Roberts understood that he was recovering as he watched the scary face that was dictating to him for so long fade away.