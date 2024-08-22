The band, Broken Lines, is coming to Cardigan on Saturday, 31 August.
Having released a debut album to critical acclaim, receiving radio play from as far afield as Los Angeles, and playing many rapturously received gigs, Broken Lines, like everybody else, found their lives put on pause as a result of Covid.
The entertainment industry was hobbled by the pandemic. When lockdown ended and light appeared at the end of the tunnel, one band member was floored by mental illness and he stepped away from the band.
“We do what we can to look after each other but we also wanted to keep the band going and find the momentum we were riding pre-Covid so we found a replacement,” said David from the band.
“But we soon realised, despite everyone’s best efforts, chemistry is special and not something that can be easily replicated or replaced, and in a virtuoso three-piece set-up that chemistry is absolutely critical.”
Months later, the original line-up reformed, only to be subjected to further mental health issues afflicting family members.
David said: “Every time we felt we were getting back on track we seemed to charge headlong into a wall. I don’t mind admitting it all came within a whisker of finishing us as a band, and friendships were pushed to the limit, but we pushed on and it has actually resulted in us forging even stronger bonds, massively increased our awareness of the fine lines involved in mental health and made us closer to our truths, all of which has fed our creativity”.
Broken Lines have continued to write and record. Drawing on personal influences as diverse as New Model Army, Nick Cave and The Pink Fairies, their music straddles alternative rock, prog rock, punk, psychedelic rock and power pop. The trio weave incredible, intricate atmospheres, with thumping rock and catchy melodies, all shot through with passionate lyrical content covering the most diverse subjects imaginable.
Cardigan’s renowned Cellar Bar will welcome Broken Lines - plus support - on Saturday, 31 August, from 7.30pm.
For more information, visit www.brokenlines.co.uk.