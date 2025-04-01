A new exhibition has opened at a hospital in Ceredigion.
Aberystwyth Printmakers are showing their new art work at Bronglais Hospital’s café.
The work of the artists went on display there on 20 March and will remain on display until 8 June.
Working with ‘HAUL’, the Arts in Health group, the Aberystwyth Printmakers exhibition consists of nearly 40 new works.
Jill Piercy, representing HAUL, coordinates the exhibitions at Bronglais hospital.
She stated that she was pleased to welcome Aberystwyth Printmakers once more to show their work at the hospital.
Commenting on the exhibition, Jill said: “This year they have taken as their theme the local landscape and the natural world.
“Various techniques are used by each printmaker, ranging from etching to lithography and lino printing.”
Jill added: “Art plays an important part in our lives and showing work at the hospital creates a pleasant and inspiring atmosphere.
“We hope it helps those who are visiting. We often get comments from staff saying how much they enjoy new works of art.”
The exhibition is free to view, and is open every day day until 8 June.
Aberystwyth Printmakers currently has over 80 members.
Numerous exhibitions are organised by the group each year. In 2025 members will show work at Aberystwyth Art Centre as well as Canfas Gallery in Cardigan.
Besides organising exhibitions there are a number of training sessions on offer to members at the Aberystwyth Workshop in Gogerddan.
There is also a series of ‘taster session’s for newcomers and those who wish to try printmaking.
More information about Aberystwyth Printmakers and the opportunities available to its members can be found on their website at www.aberystwythprintymkaersw.org.uk.
Jill added: “Any enquiries about the prints for sale in the exhibition at the hospital can be sent to me at [email protected].”