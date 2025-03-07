The Budapest Café Orchestra bring their distinctive blend of gypsy and folk melodies to Cardigan’s Mwldan on the 14 March (7.30pm).
The orchestra, established in 2009 by British composer and violinist, Christian Garrick, have won legions of fans with their magical, infectious performances.
The Budapest Café Orchestra combines violin, guitar, accordion, double bass, saz and balalaika, creating an awesome aural alchemy normally only characteristic of far bigger ensembles.
Evoking vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Budapest café life and gypsy campfires - plus a few surprises along the way - the Budapest Café Orchestra is good enough to make you want to book that holiday down the Danube!
Tickets are available at www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning 01239 621 200.