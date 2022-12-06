Based on the popular comedy film starring Will Ferrell, Elf Jr tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.
The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy making abilities cause him to face the truth!
With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his family and discover his true identity.
Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Elf Jr is presented by Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre and is on from today Friday, 16 to Sunday, 18 December.