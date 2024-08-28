A full list of locations participating in the festival can be viewed on Cadw’s website, but some of those in north and mid Wales include Segontium Roman Fort, Caernarfon (8 September, 10am-2pm) and the Roderic Bowen Library and Archives, UWTSD (28 September, 12pm-4pm), a nationally important collection of 35,000 historic volumes, including eight medieval manuscripts, and 69 books printed before 1500. Also, Harlech Castle (Sat 28 September-Sunday 29 September, 11am-4pm). Guide Siân Roberts shares the stories behind the stones of this spectacular structure in its stunning Eryri setting.