Mwldan partners with Cardigan Castle again this summer to bring a range of outdoor events.
From July to September you can see a wide array of acts including international artists Natalie Imbruglia (21 July), Catrin Finch and Cimarrón (12 July), the crème de la crème of tribute bands Bootleg Blondie (5 August) and Cloudbusting: The Music of Kate Bush (22 July), and Only Men Aloud (14 July).
Finally, the season closes with two outdoor theatre shows from Illyria: Twelfth Night (17 August) and Robin Hood (1 September).
All events, which included last week's performances by both The Bootleg Beatles and Côr Cymry Gogledd America/The North American Welsh Choir, take place in the beautiful historic grounds of Cardigan Castle.
International superstar Natalie Imbruglia is a multi-Brit Award, multi-Aria and Billboard-winning artist with three Grammy nominations under her belt.
She has been touring and releasing music since her smash hit Torn broke the charts worldwide back in the late ‘90s.
Natalie will be supported by local acoustic/folk/Americana singer songwriter Lowri Evans.
Welsh harpist Catrin Finch has been performing with Colombian joropo band Cimarrón for over 15 years. Catrin is one of the world’s greatest harpist, performing alongside Grammy-nominated Cimarrón in a truly thrilling collaboration.
Bootleg Blondie are so authentic they have played with original members of Blondie! They’re sure to give you Rapture!
Cloudbusting play with a deep love and understanding of the music of Kate Bush, performing with electrifying vocals and atmosphere that really captures the essence of the original music.
Only Men Aloud return to the castle to perform an eclectic repertoire of Welsh hymns and folksongs, opera and music theatre all the way to swing, acapella and pop music.
They will be joined by not one but two support acts, showcasing the next generation of singing talent: Only Boys Aloud (West group) and Ceredigion Intermediate Choir.
A jam-packed summer full of magical memories waiting to be made!