Award-winning theatre company Illyria will present three outdoor shows at Cardigan Castle this summer.
‘As You Like It’ is on 18 August at 7pm (doors open at 6pm).
Four pairs of soulmates meet in the Forest of Arden. One pair leap straight into bed, another are dumbstruck by each other’s beauty, the third pair torment each other, and the fourth go further still, playfully blurring their roles and identities to such an extent that flirting becomes more pain than pleasure, and love itself is pushed to the limit.
Illyria return with ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ on 25 August at 7pm (doors open at 6pm).
Frederick, apprenticed to pirates as a child, is indentured to the Pirate King until his 21st birthday. The Pirate King learns that Frederick was born in a leap year on 29th February, checks the contract’s small print – and realises he has only had four birthdays.
Will Frederick be forced to serve the pirates until he is 84? And will his sweetheart, Mabel, wait for him that long?
Illyria’s final outdoor theatre show at Cardigan Castle this year is ‘Pinocchio’ on 26 August at 6pm (doors open at 5pm).
Childless toymaker Geppetto makes a wooden puppet – little realising the chaos he is about to unleash. The puppet yearns for adventure and runs away, but instead of excitement only finds glorious attractions containing hidden dangers. He returns home hoping to be showered with sympathy and learns his tribulations are just beginning. Running away hasn’t worked; lying won’t work; he must become a real boy to achieve the belonging he craves.
Carlo Collodi’s classic story has been translated into no fewer than 260 languages since it was first published in 1883. Illyria celebrates this magical coming-of-age tale in a thrilling musical outdoor show.
Mwldan is the sole ticket outlet for these events.
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