Cardigan’s Cellar Bards welcome guest poet and singer Harry Rogers on Friday, 14 November.
A political activist since 1967 when he was a plumbing trade union shop steward, Harry is a familiar face on the poetry and music scene, as a member of Red Poets and lead singer of the band Scene Red.
He will read from his latest poetry collection, Juxtapositions, released earlier this year, drawing on work from his previous volumes.
There will also be open mic slots for anyone who wants to share words with the audience, your own or those of a favourite. You can also enter your work for possible publication in the first Cellar Bards Anthology. Entry is £5 on the Cellar Bar door and includes a free raffle.
