Activists take centre stage in an exhibition at Cardigan’s Guildhall Corn Exchange this month.
The role of current-day activists will be illustrated in Faces of Rebellion from 17-22 March. Following this, the exhibition will move on to Y Stiwdio Hermon, near Crymych, and then to the Blue Marble Refill shop at 45 King Street, Carmarthen.
It features the work of Mark Skipper, who uses the name Bitterjug. The software engineer with a sketchbook is also a climate activist, and reportage sketcher.
“I take my sketchbook to protests to capture scenes and atmosphere in ways that photography cannot,” he said.
Mark’s sketches activists’ faces surrounded by the person’s own words about how and why they became active.”
Portraits by Netherlands artist, Solutionairy, are also included.
Caroline Juler is a local artist and film-maker who lives in Brynberian. She has made short videos of Cardigan based climate activists, and these will also be part of the exhibition.
“I’ve been very aware of the escalating climate crisis for some time, and recently I’ve been taking a more active part in trying to do something about it,” Caroline said.
“We all bring our own backgrounds and talents to climate work, and these all feed into effective climate campaigning when we work together. I wanted to make the videos to show how this works for some of the many local activists.”
The exhibition has been arranged by West Wales Climate Coalition members. Philippa Gibson helped with some of the organisation. She said: “It’s easy to feel disheartened by slow progress, and Donald Trump’s denial of the climate crisis doesn’t help, but we need to be aware that we are part of an “ecosystem of change” that includes COP international climate conferences, national legislation, community action, industry innovation, and individual commitment, including protests and non-violent direct action to to challenge damaging practices.
“All these parts work together to make meaningful impacts achievable. We ALL have a role to play. This exhibition aims to be inspiring and positive.”