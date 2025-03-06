The exhibition has been arranged by West Wales Climate Coalition members. Philippa Gibson helped with some of the organisation. She said: “It’s easy to feel disheartened by slow progress, and Donald Trump’s denial of the climate crisis doesn’t help, but we need to be aware that we are part of an “ecosystem of change” that includes COP international climate conferences, national legislation, community action, industry innovation, and individual commitment, including protests and non-violent direct action to to challenge damaging practices.