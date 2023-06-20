The Seagull, Cardigan hosts We are Sacred, We are Beautiful (Part 4) by Dorothy Morris.
This exhibition is a celebration of womanhood and it runs until Saturday, 8 July.
Dorothy Morris is an award-winning artist who was awarded Excellence in Visual Arts and Crafts 2022 by the Carmarthen Cultural Service.
In January 2023 she was part of the Welsh contemporary artists exhibition at The Tenby Museum. She has also exhibited internationally.
This exhibition highlights the terrible injustice women still face all over the world.
Dorothy asked ordinary women to pose naked in protest at the way women are sometimes forced to cover up and their shocking treatment and lack of freedom. Ten years on and women are still suffering terrible injustices all over the world and domestic abuse and misogyny in the UK too.
All the women who posed for this exhibition are not professional models but believe in Dorothy’s aim to show women’s inner beauty and sacredness.
Ten per cent of all sales will go to the aid of women’s refuge Cardiganshire.