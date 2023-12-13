Cardigan Theatre invites you to Sherwood Forest for this year’s swashbuckling panto adventure, Robin Hood!
Join Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men as they embark on an adventure of a lifetime!
With taxes rising through the roof in the town of Nottingham, only one arrow slinging adventurer can save the townsfolk!
With the help of Little John and Will Scarlett, Robin Hood must save the town from rising taxes and rescue the girl of his dreams, Maid Marian from the clutches of the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham!
Featuring jokes and slapstick galore, songs from across the decades and much more! Robin Hood is a panto you “Sherwood” want to see!
The show, at Mwldan, starts on Saturday, 16 December with performances at various times right through to Saturday, 30 December.