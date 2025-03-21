Come to Cardigan’s Mwldan on 5 April.
Live At The Apollo’s Ignacio Lopez brings not one but two shows to Cardigan’s Mwldan on 5 April.
At 2.30pm join him for Juan Solo’s excellent adventures in space!
Every passenger will receive full training, a safety briefing, entertainment, and probably won’t be vaporized. Get your fake moustaches at the ready, and prepare a cover story, because we're going to space!
Expect sarcasm, stand-up comedy, and silliness, in this chaotic, interactive adventure show suitable for ages 5+.
At 8pm he performs his highly anticipated new show, Señor Self Destruct - but tickets are limited!
Expect playful, wicked humour as he tries to identify his faults and how to improve.