Catch Adrian Dunbar (‘Line of Duty’, ‘Ridley’) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (‘Into The Woods’, ‘The Cher Show’) lead a stellar cast in a sizzling new 5-star production of Kiss Me, Kate screening at Mwldan from 28 November.
Filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen, Cole Porter’s legendary musical comedy has backstage shenanigans, Shakespearean sonnets and singing gangsters – not to mention a romance that’s just too darn hot – and a full-scale orchestra performing the show tune classics Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Too Darn Hot, Always True To You (In my Fashion) and Tom, Dick or Harry. A simple love story about two people who just can’t stand each other, Kiss Me, Kate is unmissable all-zinging entertainment.
See the show on Thursday, 28 November at 7pm, on Saturday, 30 November at 1.30pm, Thursday, 5 December at 2pm and on Thursday, 12 December 7pm.
Tickets are available to buy now.