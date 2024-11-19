Filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen, Cole Porter’s legendary musical comedy has backstage shenanigans, Shakespearean sonnets and singing gangsters – not to mention a romance that’s just too darn hot – and a full-scale orchestra performing the show tune classics Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Too Darn Hot, Always True To You (In my Fashion) and Tom, Dick or Harry. A simple love story about two people who just can’t stand each other, Kiss Me, Kate is unmissable all-zinging entertainment.