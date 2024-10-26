Cardigan’s Mwldan has a treat in store with the brand-new musical show, ‘There’s A Monster In Your Show’.
Based on the beloved, best-selling picture book, ‘Who’s in Your Book?’ by Tom Fletcher from McFly, the show is coming to Cardigan on 10 November as part of a major UK tour.
The high-energy 55-minute adventure features lively original music and is the perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones.
The story begins as a group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.
Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.
Tom said: “I’m so excited to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book' come to life on stage!
“Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and ‘There’s a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand."
Recommended for ages 2+
The show comes to Mwldan on Sunday, 10 November at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.