Cardigan’s Mwldan invite you to step inside one of the world’s greatest art galleries with a special film from Exhibition On Screen, My National Gallery (4 June at 6.45pm and 9 June at 2pm).
This film gives voice to those who work at the London gallery – from cleaner to curator, security guard to director. They identify the artwork that means the most to them and why. Some well-known celebrities also explain what they head for when visiting the gallery.
These stories are used as a lens through which to explore the 200-year history of the National Gallery and what the future may hold for this spectacular space.
Experience pure escapism then on 6 June (7pm) and 8 June (2pm) with a West End screening of 42nd Street: The Musical.
Talented young performer Peggy Sawyer gets her big break on Broadway in the largest ever staging of the Tony Award-winning musical. Filmed live at the Theatre Royal, London starring Bonnie Langford as Dorothy Brock, it features iconic songs 42nd Street, We’re In The Money and Lullaby Of Broadway.
On 6 June (10am) Mwldan welcome Arad Goch for children’s play, Cerdyn Post O Wlad Y Rwla.
Meet Rala Rwdins, Rwdlan, Dewin Doeth, Dewin Dwl, Llipryn Llwyd, Strempan and Mursen the cat as they embark on their holidays.
This production has something for everyone; a primary school trip to the theatre or a family treat, all are welcome.
The Welsh language production is aimed at children aged 3-8, but is also suitable for new Welsh speakers of all ages.
Running time: 55 minutes.
On 7 June (8pm-1am) DJ Branwen hosts a night of absolute bangers to dance your socks off to all night long!
Branwen started DJing in London during the 90s. She established her Sunday night GoldHill Disco livestreams on Mixcloud in 2020 and has become a regular contributor to Bethan Elfyn's Saturday night DJ Takeovers on BBC Radio Wales. Branwen is also a sound engineer, musician, and producer, who has collaborated on recordings with artists including Madonna, Talvin Singh and 4hero!
For over 18s only.