Irish singer Daoiri Farrell is coming to Ceredigion.
Daoirí is credited for single-handedly spearheading a resurgence of the authentic in Irish folk music and he is rightly in demand all over the world.
His fourth solo album, in his own words, “combines the rawness of my first album, the impact of my second album and the beauty of my third album”.
It’s commonly accepted that Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player Daoirí is one of most important singers to come out of Ireland in recent years.
A product of Dublin’s famous club An Góilin Traditional Singers, since launching his own solo live career at the 2016 Celtic Connections, Daoirí has gone from strength to strength.
See him at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Thursday, 20 March.