Cardigan's Canfas gallery has two new exhibitions as part of the Festival of Light.
See Kate Dunwell and Shaun Lowde’s work until 25 January.
West Wales documentary style photographer Kate uses analogue techniques and processes.
Colour plays a very important role in her storytelling, capturing emotions and memories of people in their spaces.
Growing up in north Pembrokeshire by the sea, Kate feels very passionate about capturing and revising her childhood walks and places of play. Creating comes in ebbs and flows and visiting and making use of early mornings light, dusk and the short days of winter - exploring the light and changes through this ongoing project.
Shaun is a digital content artist and photographer with a lifelong obsession with the arts. Having initially trained as a classical musician, Shaun also developed an early love of photography winning several prizes for work in conceptual still life.
He uses a range of digital and photographic processes to comment upon contemporary philosophical, environmental and sociological concerns.