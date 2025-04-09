Cardigan’s Mwldan present a trio of cinematic shows.
On 26 April (2pm), the beloved Cardi Bach films return to Mwldan, presented with captivating narration by Emyr Phillips.
At this fundraiser for Cymdeithas Rheilffordd Cardi Bach Railway Society, discover the story of the Cardi Bach Railway (1886-1963) through a screening of four compelling short films highlighting the importance of the line.
Earmarked for closure under the Beeching Axe, the line ceased operation on 27 May 1963, marking a change in a whole way of life and the end of an era.
Narrated live by Emyr Phillips, this event is bilingual.
On 27 April (3pm), 29 April (7pm) and 6 May (7pm) immerse yourself in Billy Elliot The Musical.
Based on the Academy Award® nominated film, Billy Elliot the Musical has won the hearts of millions since it opened in London’s West End in 2005. Set in a northern mining town against the background of the 1984/85 miners’ strike, Billy’s goes from the boxing ring to ballet classes where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and community and changes his life forever.
The original creative team behind the film, including writer Lee Hall, director Stephen Daldry, and choreographer, Peter Darling, joined music legend Elton John to produce a funny, uplifting and spectacular theatrical experience that will stay with you forever.
This is a recording of a live performance.
On 1 May (7pm), 4 May (2pm), and 15 May (7pm), discover the legendry Bonnie and Clyde.
Starring Tony-Nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-Nominee Frances Mayli McCann, this award-winning production (including Best New Musical - What’s On Stage Awards 2023) retells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple.
Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, discover the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.