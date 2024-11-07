Folk music, stage shows and an agricultural talk round out this week’s programme at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
One of England’s most revered folk performers is there on Friday, 15 November (7.30pm).
Martin Simpson’s solo shows are intense, eclectic, spellbinding and moving.
He continues to travel the length and breadth of the UK and beyond giving rapt audiences passion, sorrow, love, beauty, tragedy and majesty through his intimate solo performances.
Martin has been nominated 32 times in the 18 years of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards – more than any other performer – and has won numerous awards.
On Saturday, 16 November (1.30pm), Thursday, 21 November (7pm) and Tuesday, 3 December (7pm) the spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation ‘Miss Saigon’ will be screened at Mwldan.
Featuring appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, this acclaimed production depicts an epic love story. A young bar girl called Kim falls in love with American GI Chris, but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.
Also on Saturday 16 November (2pm) Mwldan invite you to a fascinating talk about the relationship between Welsh farming and nature, hosted by the author Carwyn Graves and Wholescape Manager for WWF, Jessica McQuade.
In Carwyn Graves’ book Tir: The Story of the Welsh Landscape, he helps us to unpick the way in which language, culture and land use are inextricably linked in Wales, and the influence that it surely has on contemporary conversations.
He argues that for millennia humans have shaped the landscape of Wales, and nature has thrived alongside farming, managing and interacting with the land and its wildlife; that it’s only since the industrialised farming practices of the second half of the 20th century that nature has been devastatingly impacted.
He presents this in opposition to ideas of rewilding that try to remove humans from the equation all together. He will discuss these ideas with Jessica, unearthing what we can learn from the past to help protect the future.
This conversation will be in English.