King of the Waltz, André Rieu, presents a big screen spectacular with his brand new concert ‘Power of Love’.
It takes place at his picturesque hometown of Maastricht and screens at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Saturday, 31 August at 7pm and then again on the Sunday, 1 and Sunday, 8 of September (both at 2pm).
Accompanied by his world famous Johann Strauss Orchestra and a cast of hundreds, this promises to be the music event of the summer by one of the world’s most prolific artists.
In a concert overflowing with passion, André’s unique repertoire combines classical, musicals, pop and rock!
Set against the backdrop of the historic Vrijthof square André will amaze you with iconic film scores, beautiful waltzes, tear jerking ballads and unexpected chart hits - music has the power to unite and this is a concert for all the family.
Tickets are available from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or from the box office (12pm-8pm, Tuesday-Sunday) 01239 621 200.