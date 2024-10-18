Eluned Morgan became First Minister of Wales on 6 August 2024. Her political career began in 1994 when she became the youngest Member of the European Parliament at 27, only the fifth woman elected to a full-time political position in the history of Wales, and the first full-time politician in Wales to have a baby whilst in office. She represented Wales for the Labour Party until 2009, worked for SSE (SWALEC) and served as Shadow Minister for Wales and Foreign Affairs.