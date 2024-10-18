The First Minister of Wales will join the Other Voices Cardigan programme on the festival’s opening day.
On 31st October (6pm) the Rt Hon Eluned Morgan MS will take part in a special Clebran conversation at Mwldan, ‘Cymru Calling' / Cymru'n Galw / Cymru ag Glaoch' with Other Voices founder, Philip King.
Eluned Morgan became First Minister of Wales on 6 August 2024. Her political career began in 1994 when she became the youngest Member of the European Parliament at 27, only the fifth woman elected to a full-time political position in the history of Wales, and the first full-time politician in Wales to have a baby whilst in office. She represented Wales for the Labour Party until 2009, worked for SSE (SWALEC) and served as Shadow Minister for Wales and Foreign Affairs.
In 2016 she was elected to the National Assembly for Mid and West Wales. Eluned has held various ministerial positions, including Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning, Minister for International Relations and the Welsh Language, Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and the Welsh Language, and Minister for Health and Social Services.
Philip King is a curator, film director, writer, musician, broadcaster, and commentator. He gained acclaim for producing the ground-breaking series 'Bringing It All Back Home' with Nuala O'Connor, which won a Primetime Emmy award in 1987. Since then, he has continued to produce and direct various cultural events and films, including 'Ceiliúradh' at the Royal Albert Hall, 'Glaoch: A President’s Call,' and 'Notre Dame: A Welcome Home.' Most notably, he co-created Ireland’s beloved music and arts festival, Other Voices, now in its 23rd year.
The conversation will be open to all Music Trail wristband holders on a first-come first-served basis.