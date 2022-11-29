A Ceredigion artist is celebrating the first year of Aberaeron’s Gallery Gwyn with a solo exhibition, following her sold-out show in Edinburgh.
Natalie Chapman (pictured right) is one half of the curatorial team behind Gallery Gwyn alongside Helen Duffee.
November saw Natalie sell out on the first night of the Edinburgh Art Fair, where all 11 paintings were bought up by a Singapore art collector, making her one of Wales’s most up and coming artists.
This year has also seen Natalie have success in Fresh Art Fair in Ascot, plus being shortlisted for the Australian ‘Out of the Mist’ Short Film award. She is now set to round off the year with a solo show at Gallery Gwyn, titled Belief, Behaviour and Belonging.
This work focuses on everyday heroes and the struggle for acceptance.
Natalie uses her family history alongside religious memorabilia to communicate a deeper meaning in relation to cultural values and is a celebration of her own history.
The show opened on Friday, 2 December together with an eclectic group show, Off the Wall, highlighting many of the artists who have exhibited in this gallery to date, plus some who will be showing there in the future.
The third exhibition, titled My Hair is full of Blue Birds, showcases the work of local artist on_the _wing and brings together an array of colour, text and pattern, all committed to the spirit of play, with stand-up slogans and curiosity into the ever-changing climate of modern life.
The December celebrations at Gallery Gwyn aim to bring the best of contemporary Welsh art to the local community. Converted from an old doctor’s surgery building, with grant support from Ceredigion County Council, Gallery Gwyn has quickly established itself as a popular venue for local visitors as well as holidaymakers.
Natalie and Helen’s curatorial ethos of showcasing cutting edge and exciting new art in Wales has caught the attention of schools, colleges and the general public.
So far this year there have been visits from Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron, Ysgol y Dderi Llangybi (as pictured left), sixth form art students from Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron and first-year art students from Coleg Ceredigion.
Supporting art and education through gallery talks and workshops is one of the new gallery’s top priorities.
A postgraduate show for Aberystwyth School of Art MA students is scheduled for the new year.
There are also classes for adult learners and home-educated children, alongside an in-house framing service and open studios.