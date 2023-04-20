Charlotte and Marian both specialise in printmaking and will also be exhibiting at the event. Charlotte works with wood and linocut, where blocks are hand carved, inked and pressed into paper, building up layers to create her images which are inspired by the natural world. Marian works in collagraph, where card is cut and torn in varying depths to create recesses, which are then inked and printed to give a quality akin to a charcoal drawing. Her work often has a common narrative of nostalgia and melancholy, childhood memories and the tradition of Welsh quilt work.