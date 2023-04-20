A print fair will bring a celebration of printmaking to Aberystwyth bandstand.
Local artists Charlotte Baxter and Marian Haf have teamed up to bring a celebration of original prints to the bandstand this bank holiday weekend.
Ffair Print y Prom/The Prom Print Fair will showcase original work created using traditional printmaking techniques such as woodcut, collagraph, lithography, etching, drypoint and screenprint.
Charlotte and Marian both specialise in printmaking and will also be exhibiting at the event. Charlotte works with wood and linocut, where blocks are hand carved, inked and pressed into paper, building up layers to create her images which are inspired by the natural world. Marian works in collagraph, where card is cut and torn in varying depths to create recesses, which are then inked and printed to give a quality akin to a charcoal drawing. Her work often has a common narrative of nostalgia and melancholy, childhood memories and the tradition of Welsh quilt work.
The fair will be a fantastic opportunity for people to see artwork produced from an incredible variety of techniques as well as a chance to meet the artists and creators.
The other artists taking part include Elin Crowley, Stuart Evans, Jonah Evans, Judy Macklin (whose work is pictured above), Rhi Moxon, Hannah Doyle, Molly Brown, Heidi Plant, Peris and Corr, Paul Rickard, Seascape Curiosities, Erica Frances George and Phillippa Walter.
Aberystwyth Printmakers will also be showing a selection of members’ work and promoting their workshop facilities and printmaking classes.
Ffair Print y Prom/The Prom Print Fair will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Entry is free.