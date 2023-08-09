A Ceredigion choir launched its long-awaited CD during an evening of song at Tafarn y Bont, Bronant.
The long-awaited launch of Parti Camddwr's CD on Friday, 14 July started with an opportunity for everyone to buy a raffle ticket and purchase the CD, of which almost 150 were sold on the night.
The choir then performed for an eager audience, singing a mix of old songs and some new ones.
Efan gave a short tribute to Vaughan Evans, the choir’s chairman, who passed away recently, and talked about the friends we have lost along the way.
In the second part there was a surprise prepared as the Triano girls – Charlotte, Emily and Jessica, three sisters who live in Cefnllwyn, Swyddfynnon – were invited up to the stage to join Parti Camddwr in their version of Calon Lân.
As the girls sang their second item, a medley of Welsh songs, some of the young people took buckets around the crowd to collect donations for the girls’ trip to the North American Welsh Festival in Nebraska later this year.
The people of Bronant were very kind and a substantial amount was raised.
The choir sang a few more songs afterwards and a lot of fun was had in what was a homely atmosphere. The boys felt the support of the crowd all evening.
Burgers were available on the night cooked by June and Olwen, who were thanked and presented with a small gift, while flowers were presented to Elisabeth James, the accompanist.
The singing then ended with everyone joining Efan to sing Unwaith Eto ‘Ngymru Annwyl.
The choir would like to thank everyone who contributed to the night in any way and everyone for their support, kindness and companionship.