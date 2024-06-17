Local poet Kathy Miles who lives near Aberaeron has just published her fifth collection with Palewell Press.
'Vanishing Point' is a book which deals with loss, both in a personal sense and in terms of human impact on the environment.
Kathy is a previous winner of the Welsh International Poetry Competition and the Bridport Prize, and her work has appeared widely in numerous magazines and anthologies. She is a guest reader and workshop tutor at the current Dylan Thomas Summer School (University of Wales, Trinity Saint David), and has an MA in Creative Writing.
Kathy is a poet who writes about the interaction between human and animal worlds. Her writing often draws on surreal images but never loses touch with close observation of people, creatures and landscape.
A number of the poems grew out of a close family bereavement, but also echo the grief that many of us feel at climate change and its effect on the environment.