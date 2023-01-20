TRIPLETS from Aberaeron will appear on a TV show this weekend after being named as heroes by tenor, Rhys Meirion.
The Porthmadog operatic star, Rhys, chose to sing with the three sisters as part of an S4C show called ‘Canu Gyda Fy Arwr – Singing with my Hero.
Jessica, Charlotte, and Emily Smith-Jones are ten-year-old triplets and have virtually sung with many Welsh singers as performances for their father while he was ill.
At the centre of this surprise is Miss Menna, their piano teacher, who has been Rhys's friend for years.
After Donna, the girls’ mother, discovered she was pregnant, Matt, their father, was diagnosed with cancer.
About a year ago, the family heard that there was no more treatment available, and Matt lost his battle in May 2022.
"After hearing their story, it just underlines how heroic they are and I'm really looking forward to singing with them!" said Rhys.
And after a bit of a shock in a cafe in Aberystwyth, the girls are very happy to hear that they will be singing the song Anfonaf Angel with Rhys.
"Rhys Meirion said we were his heroes!" Emily said, "I didn't expect that!"
The girls's strength to carry on is an inspiration to their mother Donna, and music and their love of singing and performing is a big part of this strength.
In front of a special audience full of family and friends, we get to enjoy a moving performance of Anfonaf Angel. A song that means as much to Rhys as it does to the girls because of their personal loss.
Rhys Meirion also performs with another of his musical heroes, Mike Peters from The Alarm.
Recently, Mike has received treatment for leukemia, an illness he has faced since 1995. And before Rhys can start practicing and meet Mike, he gets an invitation from his wife Jules, to take part in a trip to the Love Hope Strength Foundation's annual walk, which raises money and awareness for people with cancer. Jules has been married to Mike for over 40 years, played keyboards for The Alarm, and has had cancer herself in the past.
The charity, run by Jules and Mike, has turned something negative into a positive influence on many people's lives. The name Love Hope Strength refers to one of The Alarm's songs, and there are Welsh words to it, which have never been recorded. Until now.
"I took it as a great honour to be asked to sing with Rhys. He's got one of the world's greatest voices and I'm a punk rock singer so it’s quite a pairing, really!" Mike said.
"I always get a bit apprehensive when I'm going to sing with a real singer because I'm a bit of a busker myself!"
And on the big day, Rhys, and his son Osian, who will play the keyboards, are on the way to Sain recording studio in Llandwrog.
Mike has good memories of being here and is looking forward to getting back into the beating heart of a recording studio.
Rhys Meirion and Mike Peters are hoping that this special recording will be released as a charity single to raise money for the Love Hope Strength charity.
"It’s been a real pleasure and a privilege to sing with Rhys - he's been amazing," Mike said about the experience of appearing in the programme as one of Rhys's heroes.
"It’s been a magical afternoon and I think we've all achieved what we set out to do and that's created some love, hope and strength. Cariad, gobaith a nerth.”
Canu Gyda fy Arwr airs on S4C this Sunday, 22 January at 8pm.