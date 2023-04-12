Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan present Gardening Almanac, a new series of talks hosted by local smallholder Caz Wyatt.
A range of speakers will join Caz to share their knowledge and expertise in particular areas.
The next talk takes place on 22 April at 2pm, when there will be a panel of local growers who will share their tips and tricks for cultivating food in this region, as well as taking questions from the audience.
Got a burning question about growing your own food? Or maybe you have found some good ways around a problem and want to come and share. All welcome, from seasoned gardeners to aspiring growers.