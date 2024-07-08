The date of a talk by furniture designer Dylan Glyn has been changed.
David, who has an exhibition of his latest creations using locally sourced Welsh hardwoods at Mid Wales Arts Centre in Caersws, had been due to give a talk on Wednesday, 10 July (2pm-4pm) at the centre. The talk will now take place on Wednesday, 17 July. Admission is free.
The furniture designer and maker who has set up a workshop in Caersws, worked in various parts of the timber furniture industry from forestry through to design and manufacture for nearly 30 years before starting to produce his own range.
Curving and bending timber has fascinated him since he did his degree in design and now he has developed considerable expertise in steam bent batch furniture. Early on in his career he trained in Llawr y Glyn workshops with David Colwell, one of the UK’s most respected designers
He is now applying this knowledge of steam bending, design experience and working with Welsh hardwoods to create new work and will talk about this on 10 July. His exhibition runs until 30 August.