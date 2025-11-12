Theatr Bara Caws return to Cardigan’s Mwldan to perform ‘Llanast!’.
What happens when two sets of parents meet to deal with the unruly behaviour of their sons? A calm and rational debate between grown-ups about the need to teach kids how to behave? Or an hysterical hour of name-calling, tantrums and tears?
In this ‘comedy of manners, without the manners’, the civilized veneer soon slips, and carnage ensues!
‘Llanast!’ is a translation of Yasmina Reza’s Le Dieu du Carnage by Gareth Miles. Originally written in French, Reza’s play was translated into English by translator Christopher Hampton, and enjoyed acclaimed productions in London and New York.
This is a Welsh language production for 14+. English precis will be available.
See ‘Llanast!’ on 21 November (7.30pm).
