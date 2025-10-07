An evening of entertainment has been organised to raise money for charity.
Megan Jones Roberts has organised the night to raise money for Tir Dewi.
Founded by The Venerable Eileen Davies, Archdeacon of Cardigan and Bishop Wyn (now retired) in 2015, Tir Dewi helps farmers experiencing difficult times.
From its small beginnings, when Eileen would hand out information leaflets to the local farming community, the charity has grown, with Tir Dewi actively helping hundreds of farmers and their families who are, in one way or another, struggling to cope.
“Coming from a rural community, I feel that this is a very important charity to help and raise money for,” said Megan.
Her charity night on Saturday, 1 November will take place at Aberystwyth’s Llety Parc Hotel.
Performers on the night include Clive Edwards, the well-known director of Taf Valley Coaches in Whitland who has a second career as a popular singer/entertainer and has appeared many times on S4C. He has been a prolific and innovative charity fundraiser for many years himself, raising thousand pounds for worthwhile causes.
Sharing the stage with Clive will be well-known country singer, Tudur Wyn Jones from Llanelwy. Clive and Tudur have shared centre stage at various fundraising functions throughout Wales.
Keeping them in line on the night is another well-known name; Geraint Lloyd will be the compare.
Geraint has worked on Radio Ceredigion and Radio Cymru. Tickets cost £10 each and they are available to buy directly from Megan by ringing 07970 124983.
There will be an auction and a raffle on the night, and if anyone would like to donate a prize, this would be welcomed.
Megan said: “Please come along and support this worthwhile charity, when an evening full of fun and laughter will be had – something we all need these days!”
