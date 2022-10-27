‘Charming’ classic tale told through opera
Mid Wales Opera present Puss in Boots, with two performances in Meirionydd.
Their autumn tour of Catalan composer Montsalvatge’s version of the classic tale is touring to small theatres and community halls across the country, including Barmouth and Aberdyfi.
Huw Ynyr, from Dolgellau, who plays Miller, when discussing what excites him about the show, said: “The music! I must admit I’d never heard of the composer or the piece before, but I’ve been blown away by the great music and how well the opera works. It’ll be great fun to perform the role of the miller.”
Huw (pictured right) thinks the audience will “have a lot of fun watching the show”.
“The story is very charming, and the characters are fantastic,” he said. “There’s certainly something for everyone.”
Commenting on the nature of his role, he said: “It’ll be fun to explore the relationship between the cat and the Miller. I believe the story offers itself to some fun staging and I’m sure this vision will bring the story alive.”
Huw is looking forward to performing the show in Gwynedd, especially Barmouth.
He said: “I’m especially looking forward to performing at the Dragon Theatre. Being a local lad from Rhyd-y-main, near Dolgellau, it will be great to have a show close to home and will be a chance to invite some friends and family to watch!”
Alys Mererid Roberts, who is from Rhoslan, near Criccieth, plays the part of the princess.
The soprano started singing in the Welsh Folk tradition at local and National Eisteddfodau and is an alumna of the Samling Academy.
Alys (pictured below) was ice Chancellor’s Scholar for Music at Durham University. She completed her MA Vocal Studies at the Royal Academy of Music, then joined the Royal Academy Opera.
“It’s so much fun to be delving into the magical world of this fairytale, with a rather dapper talking cat, a fearsome ogre and a besotted princess - all through the medium of opera,” said Alys of this show.
“I love how silly it all is, and that to me is the joy of this (let’s face it) ridiculous artform!
“Montsalvatge’s beautiful music brings the fairytale to life, and my inner five-year-old is delighted that I can finally live out my secret Disney Princess fantasy!”
The show is completely new to Alys too, and she is enjoying the experience of working on it.
“It’s great working on a lesser known piece, and bringing it to new audiences!” she said.
“It also gives me a great excuse to go on a road trip around our beautiful country and witness the colours of autumn taking over!”
She added: “Most people associate opera with long, tragic tales and with singers bemoaning their lost loves and generally being quite miserable, but this piece is living proof that opera can be fun, silly and short too! It appeals to all ages, old, young and everyone in between!”
Commenting on her part as the princess, she said: “Baby Alys would be beyond excited at the prospect of being a real-life princess and I must admit that adult Alys is pretty excited too!
“My inner five-year-old is saying bring on the dresses and the frills and please, please let my costume be pink!”
Complete with a cast of five fabulous professional singers and featuring a cunning cat and his luckless young master, a practically perfect princess and a King enthralled to a wicked ogre, Puss in Boots brings the familiar fairy story to life with a sophisticated score performed by five magnificent musicians and filled with Spanish flavours and feline effects.
Montsalvatge died in 2002 and while he is regarded as one of Spain’s foremost 20th century composers, his work is rarely performed in the UK.
MWO are thrilled to have permission from the composer’s family to bring the work to new audiences.
The production is a purrfect way to introduce children and young people to opera.
MWO’s executive director, Lydia Bassett, said: “Lots of people are struggling at the moment, and there’s something magical about letting someone sing you a story. We want to transport you to another world for the evening.”
Music director Jonathan Lyness’ new chamber arrangement of Puss in Boots is enabling MWO to take professional live opera to small and mid-scale venues at the heart of communities across Wales and the borders. The production will be sung in English.
Jonathan said: “Who hasn’t heard of Puss in Boots? But who can remember the story? This is a chance for audiences of all ages to get reacquainted with this devious cat and bask in this Catalan composer’s beautiful but rarely heard music.”
From its opening, Montsalvatge’s music is energetic, tuneful and full of catchy rhythms, lush melodies and feline musical effects. The opera lasts around an hour and after the interval the singers and musicians will come together again in a cabaret-style second half bursting with popular music.
MWO’s SmallStages tour of Puss in Boots has already been performed in Criccieth. Now it comes to Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre, on Friday, 11 November and, for its final performance, Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi on Saturday, 12 November.
