The head chef at Hotel Portmeirion will take part in Great British Menu tonight.
Mark Threadgill is one of four chefs competing for the Wales region on tonight's show. Competing against him are Georgia Summerin, Tom Westerland and Simmie Vedi
This is his second time on the series.
Mark first worked at Portmeirion when he was 15.
"I left to work in various restaurants and then the opportunity came to come back to Portmeirion," he explained.
That was 10 years ago.
Having first appeared on Great British Menu in 2022, Mark said: "My goal this year is to go to judges chamber and get to the final for Wales."
Will Mark achieve his dream? Find out tonight on BBC One at 8pm.