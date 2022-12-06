A Christmas concert has been organised to raise money for Bronglais Hospital’s Chemo Appeal and the League of Friends.
Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes will take to the Great Hall stage at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 22 December, to raise money for the hospital close to their hearts.
The Christmas singalong is sure to get everyone in the mood for Christmas, as well as raise thousands of pounds for Bronglais.
This is the third Christmas singalong by Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes singers. Every year the group hold the concert to raise money for the hospital.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16, and Sgarmes will be joined on stage by special guests Meibion y Mynydd and Elinor’s children’s choir, Sgarmangels, for the hugely popular charity event, which kicks off at 8pm.
There will also be a fabulous raffle again this year and prizes include a £250 M&S Christmas hamper, a night in The Cliff Hotel and Spa in Cardigan, and four tickets to the final night of the Wardens pantomime Mother Goose in January.
Elinor Powell, Sgarmes’ musical director and creator, said: “We are excited to be back doing the singalong after three years. It’s going to be a lovely, Christmassy evening.
“We raise as much money for charity as we can and always give it to the Bronglais Hospital League of Friends. This time we have asked that the proceeds go to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
“We feel the chemotherapy day unit is one of the most needed units in Bronglais Hospital.
“We have all been touched by cancer in some way and we wanted to help the appeal so the hospital can get the new day unit as soon as possible.”
Tickets for the singalong are still available from Aberystwyth Arts Centre and raffle tickets can be purchased on the night.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to Elinor Powell and Sgarmes for their support and to everyone else who has donated to the appeal.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
Sgarmes recently performed at a fundraising event at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium in London. The evening raised £31,000 for a motor neurone disease charity. Now they’re back on home turf and hope to raise lots of money for Bronglais.
For further information on the chemo appeal, go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk