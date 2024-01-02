Have you seen Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s festive window display?
It is inspired by The Wardens’ up-and-coming pantomime Cinderella which starts on Saturday, 6 January.
It has been designed by talented artist and theatre designer Jess Roberts and it is a beautifully crafted display that includes Cinderella’s dress, the clock striking midnight, the carriage turned into a pumpkin and Cinderella’s apron.
The pantomime, which runs until 27 January, is presented by The Wardens, directed by Richard Cheshire with musical direction by Elinor Powell, choreography by Lorna Lowe and Carl Ryan and a cast of talented performers of all ages.
Tickets are selling fast so get yours before they all go!