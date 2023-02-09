Renowned dance/circus company Motionhouse bring their first ever work made specifically for children and families to Aberystwyth.
Starchitects comes to the arts centre during half-term, with presentations of the show at 2pm and 6pm on Tuesday, 21 February.
In Starchitects, five children dream of reaching the moon from their bedroom. Audiences join them as they plan and fulfill their daring mission.
Louise Richards, executive director, said: “Full of fun and thrilling surprises, Starchitects is engaging for audiences of all ages – from tiny tots to older siblings, parents and grandparents who can all enjoy and join the magical adventure.
“It is a visual spectacle using the dance-circus fusion and digital projections that Motionhouse is renowned for, with an easy-to-follow fun and imaginative storyline, making it a perfect outing for the whole family.”
Motionhouse is currently fundraising to support a range of creative educational activities and that will run alongside the tour, including fun ‘stay and play’ activities with the characters from the show.
The company is also working with venue partners to ensure that children with additional needs can also come and join in the fun, offering relaxed performances and audio described performances for visually impaired children.
Louise added: “The theme of the show, space travel, lends itself well to creative educational and participatory activities to stimulate children, supporting their development and encouraging their creativity.”