He added: “For a set in each half the three performers came together and brought folksong into the sequence, navigating the UK first with the Skye Boat Song (beautifully arranged by Leigh) and The Ash Grove, then Early One Morning and Down by the Salley Gardens. Rounding off the evening with Duo Molino’s presentation of Piazzolla’s slinky Café 1930 and Bordel 1900 went down very well indeed, so much so that a final encore was demanded.