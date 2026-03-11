Soprano, flute and guitar are an attractive combination, and so it proved on Friday, 6 March in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, when a good crowd turned out to hear Duo Molino (flautist Sarah Fletcher with classical guitarist Leigh Matthews) and Duo Sereniti (Leigh with soprano Holly Morris).
Their programme for Dolgellau Music Club offered no fewer than 20 different items, as Ben Ridler explained.
“Bookending each half, Duo Molino offered well-chosen movements from works by Francesco Molino, JS Bach, Mozart and Astor Piazzolla.
“They closed the first half by performing Saint-Saëns' The Swan and Stanley Myers' Cavatina (from the film The Deer Hunter), haunting melodies that suited their balance perfectly.
“Both musicians also presented a solo item displaying their individual skills – Leigh, Peter Nuttal's Two Inventions, and Sarah, an allegro from CPE Bach's Sonata in A minor H562. Variety and contrast added greatly to the programme's success overall.
“Another vital ingredient was the beauty and clarity of Holly Morris’s soprano voice, and Duo Sereniti’s contribution in each half was special. First was a pairing of the Giordani favourite Caro Mio Ben with Dvořák’s equally popular Songs my Mother Taught Me. In their second-half set Holly came still further into her own with those oft-covered standards Fly me to the Moon and Summertime, renderings that seemed completely fresh and authentic. Lloyd Webber’s Pie Jesu was no less convincing.”
He added: “For a set in each half the three performers came together and brought folksong into the sequence, navigating the UK first with the Skye Boat Song (beautifully arranged by Leigh) and The Ash Grove, then Early One Morning and Down by the Salley Gardens. Rounding off the evening with Duo Molino’s presentation of Piazzolla’s slinky Café 1930 and Bordel 1900 went down very well indeed, so much so that a final encore was demanded.
“The three obliged with Delibes’ immortal (thanks to a certain airline) Duo des Fleurs from Lakmé, another skilful arrangement that made a perfect conclusion to a delightful evening.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.