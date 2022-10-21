Classic rock ‘n’ roll
Buddy Holly fans should book themselves a seat at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 4 November at 8pm for a breath-taking show that has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe.
Guaranteed to have everyone singing along to the music and dancing in the aisles, Buddy Holly and the Cricketers stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock, and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys appeared on BBC One’s The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton.
The show rarely pauses for breath and is, quite simply, the most compelling concert of its kind.
The hits just keep on coming: That’ll be the Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining in my Heart, Oh Boy! and many, many more.
