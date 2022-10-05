Classic tale told through ballet
Subscribe newsletter
NEXT Wednesday, 19 October, Ballet Theatre UK will perform one of the most enchanting love stories of all time at Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan.
Inspired by the original tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village.
When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast. Little does she know that he is a Prince cursed by a magical Enchantress.
The only way the Beast may become human again is if he learns to love and be loved in return.
The curse set by the Enchantress is bound by a magical rose. If the final petal falls he will remain a Beast forever. Their feelings grow ever deeper as petals continue to fall - will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?
Set to a stunning classical score this production will showcase new choreography by artistic director Christopher Moore, and bespoke sets and costumes.
The show starts at 7.30pm.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |