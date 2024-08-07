Cletwr is proud to show paintings by Ynyslas artist Peter Jones.
Peter came to Aberystwyth in the early 1980s. With his partner, Lynne Dickens, they created Colourscape, an artwork that gave an extraordinary physical experience of moving within light and colour itself.
The first showing in Wales of Colourscape - the temporary inflatable environment - was outside Aberystwyth Arts Centre in 1982. The inspiration for Colourscape came from Peter’s experience of the shifting light and colours in nature, and he created an experience that invited everyone to share those sensations. Versions of Colourscape have been shown around the world.
The paintings in Cletwr are inspired by the edge of the sea, where it meets the land. Peter, who died in 2023, often walked along the sea’s edge, recording the way the tide left seaweed, shells and other materials. His pen and ink art takes us to the edge of the ocean...
This exhibition opened on 8 August and is part of the Ceredigion Art Trail.