New poetry and prose about the climate crisis will feature in the Cellar Bards spoken word event in Cardigan.
The special guest is Robert Minhinnick (pictured right), award-winning writer and co-founder of Friends of the Earth Cymru and Sustainable Wales/Cymru Gynaliadwy.
He’ll be joined on stage by poet Samantha Wynne-Rhydderch (pictured far right) to read work from Gorwelion/Shared Horizons, a global anthology of new prose and poetry about climate change, which Robert edited for publication by Parthian.
Three new works by Robert are recently out or due soon. Gorwelion/Shared Horizons appeared in 2021. A collection of his short prose, Delirium, was published by Seren in May this year; and his pamphlet Wild Swimming at Scarweather Sands is due from Black Spring Press early in 2023.
Samantha, who lives in New Quay, has received awards for her work from the Society of Authors, the Hawthornden Foundation and Literature Wales.
She won a Leverhulme writer in residence award to collaborate with the National Wool Museum where she wrote the pamphlet Lime & Winter (Rack Press) which was a finalist in the 2014 Michael Marks Awards.
She won second prize in the National Poetry Competition in 2011. Her second collection, Not in These Shoes, was shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year in 2009. Her third book of poetry, Banjo, was published by Picador in 2012.
Cellar Bards is on this Friday, 9 December. Doors open at 7.30pm at the Cellar Bar, Quay Street. People can sign up on the door for open mic slots.