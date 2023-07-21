National Trust Cymru conservator Clare Stoughton-Harris said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to see these intriguing historic textiles from the Pamela Ward collection on display at Llanerchaeron, some of which have never been on show to the public before. Ten very distinct pieces have been hand-picked from 5,000 objects in the collection, and the stories embedded in their fabric are as beautiful as the craftsmanship of their making.”