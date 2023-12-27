A Gwynedd director had the pleasure of attending the premiere of her film, made with local students.
Ceri Bostock, director of The Hunger Pang Gang, attended the premiere at Pontio in Bangor.
Coleg Menai learners created Carreg Gron and The Hunger Pang Gang as part of the It’s My Shout training scheme and students saw their films on the silver screen at the It’s My Shout premiere in Bangor.
The films were also televised and are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic.
Both pieces were created this summer as part of It’s My Shout – a training scheme for people in Wales who want to gain experience in the film industry.
The films’ casts are made up entirely of students on the college’s performing arts courses, while other learners were involved in sound, hair and makeup, camerawork and set design.
The students last month joined industry professionals in the cinema at Pontio for a special screening of all eight It’s My Shout films created across Wales this year.
Rhys Lloyd-Williams, who is studying Level 4 Musical Theatre Professional Diploma in Performance, plays Alex, one of the main characters in The Hunger Pang Gang.
He said after the premiere: “It was an amazing experience and it brought back great memories.
“I love going to the cinema and it was surreal seeing myself on the big screen!
“This film has given me a huge confidence boost that I never expected. As soon as we started filming I just felt at home.
“It’s My Shout is an amazing opportunity for young actors to get out there and make a name for themselves.
“It’s been the best experience of my life.”
Deborah Parry, who is also studying Level 4 Musical Theatre Professional Diploma in Performance, plays lead character Sian in Carreg Gron, having previously appeared in another It’s My Shout film in 2021.
She said: “It’s My Shout gave me the opportunity to achieve my childhood dream, which was to become an actress.
“My first film was Dalen, directed by Richard Harrington, and this year’s film Carreg Gron, directed by Sara Lloyd.
“Seeing this on screen was an emotional moment.
“Sara directed this film perfectly and I couldn’t be happier with the result.
“Thank you to It’s My Shout and the teachers at Coleg Menai’s Performing Arts department for teaching me how to be a good actress. Thank you all for your help.”
The Hunger Pang Gang was directed by Gwynedd actor, TV presenter and former Coleg Menai student Ceri Bostock, who was at the premiere in Bangor.
Ceri said: “It was so lovely to see the cast again and nice to see them feeling so proud that they were in the film.
“It feels surreal that our film has been on the big screen and on the BBC.
“I was blown away by the standard of the films. They were brilliant and they were all different.
“I’m happy with the cast I picked – they worked well together and the energy was great between them, and you can see that on the screen.
“I’m really happy for them that they’ll have footage from this to put on their showreel.”
The Hunger Pang Gang is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Carreg Gron can be seen on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.