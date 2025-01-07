Cletwr at Tre’r Ddȏl currently has two exhibitions that, with their colour and liveliness, bring warmth to the cold days of January.
Jane Nicholls’ exhibition of quilts, All the colours, all the time has been on show in the café since November and will finish at the beginning of February.
Now is a good time to enjoy her beautiful patchwork quilts which bring warmth to the high wall in Cletwr café. Jane, who lives in Tre Taliesin, says: “My love of colour has always been with me.
“Fabric is my palette and the joy I gain from mixing colours and textures to create something which can be beautiful and useful is always with me”.
But Jane has a special motivation in making many of her quilts. She helps the charity Siblings Together by making quilts to be given to people who are brought together by the charity. Siblings Together provides activities and holidays for siblings who have been separated by the care system. It is often their only opportunity to spend time together. At the end of their time together they choose a quilt to keep, which gives them a permanent reminder of time with their brother or sister.
Jane is joined at Cletwr by another artist who lives in Tre Taliesin.
Flic Eden shows Places, her exhibition of paintings in the Cwtsh gallery until late March.
Flic, who was originally trained as a ceramic artist, has lived in Tre Taliesin since 1990 and is very well known in the community, started painting when she went to classes run by Roy Marsden
Flic explains that “I have been lucky enough to travel widely- to India and Nepal, South America, the Middle East and more. The current exhibition reflects my love of places far and near from Borth and Taliesin to Varanasi and beyond”.