Jayde Adams brings her new tour, Men, I Can Save You to Aberystwyth.
The multi-award-winning comedian and actress’ critically-acclaimed special was released on Amazon Prime to worldwide applause, was longlisted for an Emmy and has amassed over 156 million views.
Jayde stars in BAFTA-winning TV series Alma’s Not Normal, the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days and Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens.
She is the co-host of the BAFTA nominated series Snackmasters and Netflix smash hit, Crazy Delicious.
She appears at Aberystwyth Arts Centre next Wednesday, 19 April, at 8pm. Age guidance: 16+